Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $148.35

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and traded as low as $131.10. Li Ning shares last traded at $133.28, with a volume of 2,165 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th.

Li Ning Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

About Li Ning

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.5744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

