Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $148.35

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and traded as low as $131.10. Li Ning shares last traded at $133.28, with a volume of 2,165 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th.
Li Ning Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81.
Li Ning Cuts Dividend
About Li Ning
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.