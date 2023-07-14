Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.48. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 67,261 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

About Lucara Diamond

(Get Free Report)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.