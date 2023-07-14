LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Now Covered by Litchfield Hills Research

Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

LZG International, Inc operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics.

