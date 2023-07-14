LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Now Covered by Litchfield Hills Research

Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
LZG International Stock Performance
About LZG International
LZG International, Inc operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LZG International
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
- Deep Value Conagra Brands Pulls Into The Buy Zone
- Analysts Are Recommending Symbiotic In July, High Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for LZG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.