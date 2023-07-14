Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.23 million and $76,313.77 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00021117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,215.77 or 1.00017752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000626 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,869.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.