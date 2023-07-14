Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,311 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $46,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,521 shares of company stock worth $9,657,005. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

