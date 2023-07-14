Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $20,647,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,687,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 580,236 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.72 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.