Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $90,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

