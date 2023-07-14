McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.59 and its 200-day moving average is $279.75. The stock has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

