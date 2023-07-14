Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.11

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.11 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 91.04 ($1.17). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.18), with a volume of 76,269 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.32) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,016.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.08.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

