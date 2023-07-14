Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Lifted to Hold at Pareto Securities

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Mips AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTC:MPZAF opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. Mips AB has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $48.85.
Mips AB (publ) Company Profile
