Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Lifted to Hold at Pareto Securities

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Mips AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTC:MPZAF opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. Mips AB has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $48.85.

Mips AB (publ) Company Profile

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sport helmets, which include bike, snow, equestrian, and team sports helmets, as well as other helmets, such as climbing, snowmobiling, and white water rafting helmets; moto helmets comprising on-road and off-road helmets; and safety helmets for construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil industries, as well as law enforcement and armed forces application.

