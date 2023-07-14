Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 359.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of Mogo

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative net margin of 227.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mogo by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mogo by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

