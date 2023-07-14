Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price indicates a potential upside of 359.40% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative net margin of 227.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mogo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mogo by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mogo by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

