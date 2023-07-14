Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $170.08 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,780,530 coins and its circulating supply is 683,428,921 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

