Morgan Stanley Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $42.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRTX. Barclays cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after purchasing an additional 702,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

