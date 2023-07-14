Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $414,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.