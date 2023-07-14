Morpheus.Network (MNW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $437,173.07

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003511 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $50.23 million and $437,173.07 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.17051718 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $672,367.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

