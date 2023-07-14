MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.06% of MP Materials worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $19,955,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Insider Activity

MP Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MP stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

