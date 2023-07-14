N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.40

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 42584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of £3.31 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 27.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.