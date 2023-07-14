Neo Price Reaches $9.51 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $9.51 or 0.00030564 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $671.09 million and $58.11 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

