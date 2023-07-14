NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.90. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 380,053 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $502.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.