NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.99

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.99 and traded as low as C$6.75. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$6.89, with a volume of 5,168 shares trading hands.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

