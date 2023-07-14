Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. Its properties portfolio is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 25,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario.

