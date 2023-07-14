Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.96.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $233.68 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.51.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.