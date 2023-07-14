North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

NYSE UPS opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

