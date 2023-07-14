North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

