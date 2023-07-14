Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 74,555 shares trading hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$180.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.