Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 74,555 shares trading hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$180.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

