Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE NOG opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

