Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $98.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

