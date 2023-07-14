NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 13.6%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 934,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 261,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $341,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

