Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest Trading Down 0.5 %

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

NYSE:PINS opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

