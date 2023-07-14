Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $187.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.13. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.49 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 139.02% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

