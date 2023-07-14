Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Timken by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,861,000 after acquiring an additional 79,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

NYSE:TKR opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timken



The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

