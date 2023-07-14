Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 5,754 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata Price Performance

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.