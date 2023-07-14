Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

