Oak Thistle LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Insider Activity

Copart Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 over the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $91.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.