Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.