Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.73.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $151.89 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.11 and a 1 year high of $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

