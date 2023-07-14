Orchid Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and $2.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,266.14 or 1.00007158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05384153 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,925,887.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

