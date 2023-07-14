Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Organigram Stock Down 19.6 %
Shares of OGI stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,511. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Organigram has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.08.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
