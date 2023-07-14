Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $265,810.25 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,247.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00311643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.51 or 0.00857973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00529164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00117910 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,879,871 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.