Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PTTTS remained flat at $7.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Get Palmetto Real Estate Trust alerts:

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Palmetto Real Estate Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The trust owns, develops, and rents various commercial properties for restaurants, department stores, convenience food stores, grocery stores, and various other retail establishments. It owns and leases commercial properties throughout South Carolina, primarily in the Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.