Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Sells $38,785.76 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ PYCR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.47. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
