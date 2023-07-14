Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Sells $38,785.76 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYCR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.47. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYCR. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.