Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.60

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.98. Pearson shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 413,626 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.22) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 980 ($12.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

