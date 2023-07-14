Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.60

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.98. Pearson shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 413,626 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.22) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 980 ($12.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.86.
Pearson Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
About Pearson
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.