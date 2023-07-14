PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.47-$7.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.92.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.