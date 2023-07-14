Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 1416329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $849.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 534,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.