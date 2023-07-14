Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Short Interest Update

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Permex Petroleum Price Performance

OILCF remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827. Permex Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 453.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Permex Petroleum will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

