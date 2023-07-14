Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 116.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

