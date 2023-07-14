Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

