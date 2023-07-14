Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,215. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

