Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 850159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.52 million, a P/E ratio of 321.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 32.02 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

