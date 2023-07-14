Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $239.56

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.56 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.57). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 2,821,256 shares trading hands.

Polymetal International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £999.36 million, a PE ratio of -411.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.35.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

